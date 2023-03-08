EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

niiio finance group AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year



Ad hoc release niiio finance group AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year Görlitz/Frankfurt, 08.03.2023 | niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332) generated revenues of EUR 7.5 million in the 2022 financial year based on consolidated preliminary and unaudited figures. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were clearly positive at EUR 0.8 million and, with an EBITDA margin of a good 11%, significantly above the earnings forecast for the financial year 2022. For 2022, the Executive Board had forecast revenues of between EUR 7.5 million and EUR 7.9 million as well as a balanced to slightly positive EBITDA, the latter developing much better than expected despite revenues at the lower end of the range.



The reason for the positive earnings development was an increased focus on cost savings in the second half of 2022, the increased capitalisation of expenses for the further development of the Group's own software platforms and positive developments in Group provisions.

