08.03.2023 17:51:51
EQS-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year
niiio finance group AG exceeds earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year
Görlitz/Frankfurt, 08.03.2023 | niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332) generated revenues of EUR 7.5 million in the 2022 financial year based on consolidated preliminary and unaudited figures. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were clearly positive at EUR 0.8 million and, with an EBITDA margin of a good 11%, significantly above the earnings forecast for the financial year 2022. For 2022, the Executive Board had forecast revenues of between EUR 7.5 million and EUR 7.9 million as well as a balanced to slightly positive EBITDA, the latter developing much better than expected despite revenues at the lower end of the range.
|English
|Company:
|niiio finance group AG
|Elisabethstraße 42/43
|02826 Görlitz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)611 - 205855-64
|Fax:
|+49(0)611 - 205855-66
|E-mail:
|ir@niiio.finance
|Internet:
|www.niiio.finance
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8332
|WKN:
|A2G833
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1578023
