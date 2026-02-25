EQS-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: Management Board resolves on public share buyback offer for up to a total of 3,186,240 shares, corresponding to 10% of the share capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

NORMA Group SE: Management Board resolves on public share buyback offer for up to a total of 3,186,240 shares, corresponding to 10% of the share capital



25-Feb-2026 / 23:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Not for transmission or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or within Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such transmission or distribution would be unlawful. Further restrictions apply. Please note the important information at the end of this ad hoc announcement.

Management Board resolves on public share buyback offer for up to a total of 3,186,240 shares, corresponding to 10% of the share capital

Maintal, 25 February 2026 – The Management Board of NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE000A1H8BV3) today resolved to launch a public share buyback offer to the shareholders of NORMA Group SE for a total of up to 3.186.240 Shares at a price of EUR 16.59 per share. The total volume of the share buyback offer is thus up to EUR 52,859,721.60. The period for acceptance of the offer is expected to start on 27 February 2026 at 00:00 and is expected to end on 27 March 2026 at 23:59 (CET).

The share buyback is the first step in the measures announced in the ad hoc announcement dated 2 February 2026 to return inflows from the sale of the Water Management business unit to the shareholders of the Company.

The share buyback will be carried out on the basis of the authorization to buy back own shares, which was resolved by the Annual General Meeting of NORMA Group SE on 13 May 2025 under agenda item 12. According to this authorization, the Company may repurchase treasury shares in the amount of up to 10% of the share capital until (and including) 12 May 2030. So far, no use has been made of the authorization. The company currently holds no treasury shares.

The repurchased shares can be used for all purposes permissible under the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 13 May 2025. The shares can also be cancelled.

Further details of the public share buyback offer can be found in the offer document, which will be published before the start of the acceptance period on the website of NORMA Group SE (https://www.normagroup.com/global/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback) under the heading "Investors – Share – Share Buyback" and subsequently in the German Federal Gazette (http://www.bundesanzeiger.de).

Disclaimer

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted in Canada, Australia or Japan. This announcement is not directed at, or intended for, transmission to, or use by, any person who is a national or resident of any state, country or other jurisdiction where the transmission, publication, making available or use of this announcement would be contrary to applicable law or would require any registration or authorization within such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current view, expectations and assumptions of the management of NORMA Group SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The actual results, results or events may differ materially from those described herein due to, among other things, changes in the general economic environment or the competitive situation, risks in connection with capital markets, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in a foreign or domestic legal system, in particular with regard to the tax environment, that affect NORMA Group SE, or by other factors. NORMA Group SE assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Notice to Norma Group shareholders in the United States:

The share buyback offer relates to securities in a non-US company which is incorporated in Germany and has its registered seat in Germany. The offer is subject to the disclosure requirements, rules and practices applicable to companies listed in Germany, which differ from those in the United States in certain material respects. Accordingly, the offer document has been prepared in accordance with German style and practice for the purpose of complying with German law. The financial information relating to the Company, which is available for review on the Company's website, has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States and thus may not be comparable to financial information relating to US companies.

US shareholders should note that the NORMA Group shares are not listed on a US securities exchange and the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "US Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the US Securities and Exchange Commission thereunder.

The share buyback offer is not subject to the disclosure and other procedural requirements of Rule 13e-4 or Regulation 14D under the US Exchange Act. The offer will be made in the United States in accordance with Regulation 14E under the US Exchange Act to the extent applicable.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the offer by a shareholder who is a US person may be a taxable transaction for US federal income tax purposes and under applicable US state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each such shareholder should consult and seek individual advice from an appropriate professional adviser.

While the share buyback offer is being made available to shareholders in the United States, the right to tender NORMA Group shares is not being made available in any jurisdiction in the United States in which the making of the offer or the right to tender such NORMA Group shares would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction.

Notifying person: Sebastian Lehmann

