EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data AG resolves on further increase of the companys share capital by 10%

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

Northern Data AG resolves on further increase of the companys share capital by 10%



25-Jun-2023 / 21:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL



Northern Data AG resolves on further increase of the companys share capital by 10%



Frankfurt am Main 25 June 2023 Today, the management board of Northern Data AG (ISIN DE000A0SMU87, Northern Data or the Company) has resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board, to increase the Companys share capital from currently EUR 26,197,065 by EUR 2,619,706 to EUR 28,816,771 by issuing 2,619,706 new par-value bearer shares, each with a notional interest in the Companys share capital of EUR 1.00 and carrying full dividend rights as from 1 January 2022 (the New Shares), against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capital and excluding the statutory subscription right of the Companys shareholders in accordance with Sections 203 para. 1 sentence 1, 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG (the Capital Increase).

An investor has agreed to acquire the New Shares in a private placement at a price of EUR 18.31 per share, which corresponds to a discount of 4% to the average closing price in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange over the last ten trading days up to and including 23 June 2023. The gross proceeds from the capital increase thus amount to approximately EUR 47.97 million. The New Shares are expected to be issued and included in the existing listing of the Companys shares on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange (m:access) during the next weeks.

The net proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used to finance the further growth of the Northern Data group.

The management board intends to propose to the next general meeting a renewal of the authorized capital partially utilized by the capital increase resolved today in order to continue to have the necessary flexibility in financing its further growth in the future. In view of the complexity of the preparation and audit of the annual financial statements, the management board anticipates that the Company's annual general meeting will once again take place later in the year after the end of August 2023.



Important note

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities of Northern Data AG. No public offer has been or will be made and no prospectus will be published in connection with the Capital Increase. The New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States of America. The New Shares may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America.



Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Phone: +49 171 557 6989