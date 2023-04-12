EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data AG resolves on increase of the companys share capital by 10%, considers further rights issue and strives to optimize its global site strategy

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

Northern Data AG resolves on increase of the companys share capital by 10%, considers further rights issue and strives to optimize its global site strategy



12-Apr-2023 / 02:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Frankfurt am Main, 12 April 2023 Today, the management board of Northern Data AG (ISIN DE000A0SMU87, Northern Data or the Company) has resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board, to increase the Companys share capital from currently EUR 23,815,514 by EUR 2,381,551 to EUR 26,197,065 by issuing 2,381,551 new par-value bearer shares, each with a notional interest in the Companys share capital of EUR 1.00 and carrying full dividend rights as from 1 January 2022 (the New Shares), against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capital and excluding the statutory subscription right of the Companys shareholders in accordance with Sections 203 para. 1 sentence 1, 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG (the 10% Capital Increase).

An investor has agreed to acquire the New Shares in a private placement at a price of EUR 13.55 per share, which corresponds to a discount of 3% to the average closing price in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange over the last five trading days up to and including 11 April 2023. The New Shares are expected to be issued and included in the existing listing of the Companys shares on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange (m:access) during the next weeks.

The net proceeds from the 10% Capital Increase shall be used to strengthen the Companys balance sheet and to finance the further growth of the Northern Data group.

In addition to the 10% Capital Increase, the Companys management board is considering to carry out a rights issue (Rights Issue) during the course of 2023 in which shares with an aggregate value of up to EUR 8 million are publicly offered (without a prospectus) for subscription. The total volume of such Rights Issue could be further increased to the extent that shareholders undertake vis-à-vis the Company to exercise their subscription rights directly or to waive them, so that the shares attributable to them could be offered to institutional investors for acquisition in a private placement.

Additionally, in light of increasing demand for Northern Datas HPC Cloud solutions as well as recent increases in Bitcoin mining profitability due to the rising BTC price, the Company is continuously seeking to optimize its global site strategy based on factors like availability of cheap power, grid connections, built-out costs etc. In this connection, Northern Data is currently considering a potential sale of its site in Maysville, Georgia, USA and is in discussion with potential buyers. Whether and when such a sale will actually occur is yet open and depends in particular on the progress of negotiations and on strategic considerations relating to the potential further development of the site.

In light of the 10% Capital Increase, the management board intends to convene an extraordinary general meeting during the second quarter of 2023, in particular in order to renew its existing authorized and contingent capital to allow for potential further capital measures on such basis in the second half of 2023 and beyond.



