EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Announces Expiry of Option to Sell Corpus Christi Site to Global Infrastructure Asset Management Firm

Northern Data Announces Expiry of Option to Sell Corpus Christi Site to Global Infrastructure Asset Management Firm



Frankfurt – 12 January 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) today announces that its option to reacquire and sell the Corpus Christi site for HPC purposes will expire without a transaction for the site being finalized. The Group continues to retain the right to receive up to USD 150 million of proceeds from its previously secured earn-out option related to existing and future profits generated by ongoing mining operations at the site. Additionally, if the site were to be sold by the current owners to a third party through the end of the 5-year earn-out period, Northern Data could retain up to 95% of the net proceeds generated by the sale, scaling down linearly on a quarterly basis through the end of the earn-out period.

The expiration of Northern Data’s option to reacquire and sell the Corpus Christi site and the failure to complete the transaction for the site will also impact the tender offer intended to be made by Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM, “Rumble”). The previously disclosed potential cash payment of up to USD 200 million to Northern Data shareholders who accept the Proposed Offer (as well as other shareholders who have agreed to sell their shares to Rumble), which Rumble agreed to in the business combination agreement entered into with Northern Data was based on a completion of this transaction for the Corpus Christi site and thus will be zero. The Group, and in the event the Proposed Offer is consummated, the combined group, will benefit from any net proceeds from the earn-out option and/or potential future third-party sale proceeds described above.