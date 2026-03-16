Northern Data Aktie
WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
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16.03.2026 19:45:14
EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Announces FY 2025 preliminary Financial Results
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Northern Data Announces FY 2025 preliminary Financial Results
Frankfurt – 16 March 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) today announces its preliminary FY 2025 financial results.
In the following, prior year comparatives have been re-presented to separately disclose the disposal of Peak Mining (November 3, 2025) as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS.
FY 2025 revenues from continuing operations of EUR 80 million (previous year: EUR 121 million) and FY 2025 EBITDA loss from continuing operations of EUR 83 million (previous year: EUR 25 million EBITDA).
Adjusted EBITDA[1] from continuing operations in FY 2025 was a loss of EUR 38 million (FY 2024: adjusted EBITDA of EUR 32 million).
EBIT from continuing operations in FY 2025 was a loss of EUR 463 million (FY 2024: adjusted EBITDA loss of EUR 69 million).
Net result from continuing operations in FY 2025 was a loss of EUR 483 million (previous year: EUR 110 million).
Result from discontinued operations was a profit of EUR 93 million (previous year: loss of EUR 17 million).
FY 2025 consolidated net loss for the Group was EUR 390 million (previous year: net loss of EUR 127 million).
The definitive financial results and the annual report for FY 2025 will be published in the upcoming days.
[1] Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure defined as Northern Data’s EBITDA, adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and/or other items that do not reflect the ongoing strategic business operations. The adjustments to EBITDA add back the impacts of non-cash and non-recurring items which currently include: stock option plan expenses, legal costs, and gain from foreign currency valuation.
End of Inside Information
16-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2292224
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2292224 16-March-2026 CET/CEST
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