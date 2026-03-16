EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Announces FY 2025 preliminary Financial Results

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Northern Data Announces FY 2025 preliminary Financial Results



16-March-2026 / 19:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Northern Data Announces FY 2025 preliminary Financial Results

Frankfurt – 16 March 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) today announces its preliminary FY 2025 financial results.

In the following, prior year comparatives have been re-presented to separately disclose the disposal of Peak Mining (November 3, 2025) as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS.

FY 2025 revenues from continuing operations of EUR 80 million (previous year: EUR 121 million) and FY 2025 EBITDA loss from continuing operations of EUR 83 million (previous year: EUR 25 million EBITDA).

Adjusted EBITDA[1] from continuing operations in FY 2025 was a loss of EUR 38 million (FY 2024: adjusted EBITDA of EUR 32 million).

EBIT from continuing operations in FY 2025 was a loss of EUR 463 million (FY 2024: adjusted EBITDA loss of EUR 69 million).

Net result from continuing operations in FY 2025 was a loss of EUR 483 million (previous year: EUR 110 million).

Result from discontinued operations was a profit of EUR 93 million (previous year: loss of EUR 17 million).

FY 2025 consolidated net loss for the Group was EUR 390 million (previous year: net loss of EUR 127 million).

The definitive financial results and the annual report for FY 2025 will be published in the upcoming days.

[1] Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure defined as Northern Data’s EBITDA, adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and/or other items that do not reflect the ongoing strategic business operations. The adjustments to EBITDA add back the impacts of non-cash and non-recurring items which currently include: stock option plan expenses, legal costs, and gain from foreign currency valuation.