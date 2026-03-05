Northern Data Aktie
WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
|
05.03.2026 19:49:24
EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Announces Preliminary Q4 2025 revenue and FY 2026 outlook
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Northern Data Announces Preliminary Q4 2025 revenue and FY 2026 outlook
Frankfurt am Main– 5 March 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) today announces that its revenue from continuing operations in Q4 2025 was EUR 31 million, representing an average monthly revenue of EUR 10 million. This is in line with the previously communicated range of EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million.
Northern Data has continued to see strong revenue momentum in Q1 2026 due to continued improvements in the Group's customer allocation strategy, utilization rate and contract pricing.
For fiscal year 2026, Northern Data Group expects a year of strong year-on-year revenue growth, which is expected to result in a meaningful year-on-year increase in adjusted EBITDA.
End of Inside Information
