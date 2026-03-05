Northern Data Aktie

Northern Data für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

05.03.2026 19:49:24

EQS-Adhoc:  Northern Data Announces Preliminary Q4 2025 revenue and FY 2026 outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
 Northern Data Announces Preliminary Q4 2025 revenue and FY 2026 outlook

05-March-2026 / 19:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 Northern Data Announces Preliminary Q4 2025 revenue and FY 2026 outlook

 

Frankfurt am Main– 5 March 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) today announces that its revenue from continuing operations in Q4 2025 was EUR 31 million, representing an average monthly revenue of EUR 10 million. This is in line with the previously communicated range of EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million.

Northern Data has continued to see strong revenue momentum in Q1 2026 due to continued improvements in the Group's customer allocation strategy, utilization rate and contract pricing.

For fiscal year 2026, Northern Data Group expects a year of strong year-on-year revenue growth, which is expected to result in a meaningful year-on-year increase in adjusted EBITDA.



End of Inside Information

05-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2286676

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2286676  05-March-2026 CET/CEST

