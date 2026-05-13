Northern Data Aktie
WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
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13.05.2026 20:18:34
EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Group Q1 2026 – Above the Preliminary Ranges Communicated on 8 April 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Northern Data Group Q1 2026 – Above the Preliminary Ranges Communicated on 8 April 2026
In Q1 2026, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 43 million (Q1 2025: EUR 40 million) which is slightly above the preliminary range of EUR 40 million to EUR 42 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2026 totaled approximately EUR 24 million, including EUR 8 million other operating income. This is above the preliminary range of EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million which excluded other operating income.
Investor Relations:
Jose Cano
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de
End of Inside Information
13-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2327360
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2327360 13-May-2026 CET/CEST
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