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WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

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13.05.2026 20:18:34

EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Group Q1 2026 – Above the Preliminary Ranges Communicated on 8 April 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Northern Data Group Q1 2026 – Above the Preliminary Ranges Communicated on 8 April 2026

13-May-2026 / 20:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Northern Data Group Q1 2026 – Above the Preliminary Ranges Communicated on 8 April 2026


Frankfurt/Main – 13 May 2026 Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” or “the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today publishes its Q1 2026 financial results, above the preliminary ranges communicated on 8 April 2026.

In Q1 2026, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 43 million (Q1 2025: EUR 40 million) which is slightly above the preliminary range of EUR 40 million to EUR 42 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2026 totaled approximately EUR 24 million, including EUR 8 million other operating income. This is above the preliminary range of EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million which excluded other operating income.

 

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

13-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2327360

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2327360  13-May-2026 CET/CEST

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