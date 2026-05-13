EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Group Q1 2026 – Above the Preliminary Ranges Communicated on 8 April 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Northern Data Group Q1 2026 – Above the Preliminary Ranges Communicated on 8 April 2026



13-May-2026 / 20:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Northern Data Group Q1 2026 – Above the Preliminary Ranges Communicated on 8 April 2026



Frankfurt/Main – 13 May 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” or “the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today publishes its Q1 2026 financial results, above the preliminary ranges communicated on 8 April 2026.

In Q1 2026, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 43 million (Q1 2025: EUR 40 million) which is slightly above the preliminary range of EUR 40 million to EUR 42 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2026 totaled approximately EUR 24 million, including EUR 8 million other operating income. This is above the preliminary range of EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million which excluded other operating income.

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de