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17.06.2026 11:54:13

EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data Group Raises its FY 2026 Revenue Outlook Communicated on 9 April 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Northern Data Group Raises its FY 2026 Revenue Outlook Communicated on 9 April 2026

17-Jun-2026 / 11:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Northern Data Group Raises its FY 2026 Revenue Outlook Communicated on 9 April 2026

Frankfurt am Main – 17 June 2026 Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” or “the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today raises its FY 2026 revenue outlook to be between EUR 170 million and EUR 190 million.

The increase against the previously communicated FY 2026 revenue outlook of EUR 130 million to EUR 150 million, reflects improved pricing dynamics and continued high level of utilization of its GPU estate. The Group has also decided to retain and utilize the cluster of GPU servers classified as held for sale as of 31 December 2025.

 

 

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2348106

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2348106  17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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