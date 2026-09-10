Northern Data Aktie

Northern Data für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.09.2026 22:39:53

EQS-Adhoc: Notice by Rumble Deutschland AG regarding an upcoming squeeze-out under German Stock Corporation Law

EQS-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Other/Other
Notice by Rumble Deutschland AG regarding an upcoming squeeze-out under German Stock Corporation Law

10-Sep-2026 / 22:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Notice by Rumble Deutschland AG regarding an upcoming squeeze-out under German Stock Corporation Law

Frankfurt am Main – September 10, 2026 Today, the Management Board of Northern Data AG (ISIN DE000A0SMU87, WKN A0SMU8, “Northern Data” or the “Group”) was informed by Rumble Deutschland AG of its intention to perform the transfer of the Northern Data shares held by the remaining shareholders (“minority shareholders”) to Rumble Deutschland AG in exchange for an adequate cash compensation. This shall be resolved at a general meeting yet to be convened, in accordance with Sections 327a et seqq. German Stock Corporation Act (squeeze-out under German stock corporation law).

Furthermore, Rumble Deutschland AG has informed Northern Data that it will determine the amount of the adequate cash compensation per no-par value bearer share of Northern Data on the basis of a company valuation yet to be completed and will notify Northern Data of this separately in a formal squeeze-out request.

This notice is made in light of the fact that, according to Rumble Deutschland AG, it will hold approximately 98.03% of Northern Data’s shares on or around September 30, 2026, pursuant to contractual agreements, and will thus become Northern Data’s principal shareholder (Hauptaktionär) within the meaning of Section 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act.

The effectiveness of the squeeze-out under German stock corporation law is still subject to a resolution by the shareholders’ meeting of Northern Data and the registration of the transfer resolution in the commercial register at the registered seat of Northern Data. Upon entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register of Northern Data, all shares held by minority shareholders will be transferred to the principal shareholder against payment of the determined cash compensation.

 

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de



End of Inside Information

10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32
EQS News ID: 2397664

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2397664  10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern Data AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern Data AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern Data AG 6,01 0,17% Northern Data AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen