EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Closure of Italy plant

EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Novem Group S.A.: Closure of Italy plant



14-Sep-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Novem Group S.A.: Closure of Italy plant

Luxembourg, 14 September 2023 The Management Board of Novem Group S.A. has decided to streamline the manufacturing footprint and close the production in Bergamo. The local presence in Italy will remain and continue operating in the present form.

In view of the ongoing challenging market environment, Novem intends to relocate current platforms to other European locations within the first half of 2024 and therefore improve the overall utilisation of the production footprint.

Novem endeavours socially acceptable solutions for the employees, while further improving the service quality towards its customers in Italy.