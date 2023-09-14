|
14.09.2023 09:15:19
EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Closure of Italy plant
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Novem Group S.A.: Closure of Italy plant
Luxembourg, 14 September 2023 The Management Board of Novem Group S.A. has decided to streamline the manufacturing footprint and close the production in Bergamo. The local presence in Italy will remain and continue operating in the present form.
In view of the ongoing challenging market environment, Novem intends to relocate current platforms to other European locations within the first half of 2024 and therefore improve the overall utilisation of the production footprint.
Novem endeavours socially acceptable solutions for the employees, while further improving the service quality towards its customers in Italy.
End of Inside Information
14-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2356314745
|WKN:
|A3CSWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1725823
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1725823 14-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novem Gruppe
|9,80
|-2,49%
