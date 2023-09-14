14.09.2023 09:15:19

EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Closure of Italy plant

14-Sep-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 14 September 2023 The Management Board of Novem Group S.A. has decided to streamline the manufacturing footprint and close the production in Bergamo. The local presence in Italy will remain and continue operating in the present form.

In view of the ongoing challenging market environment, Novem intends to relocate current platforms to other European locations within the first half of 2024 and therefore improve the overall utilisation of the production footprint.

Novem endeavours socially acceptable solutions for the employees, while further improving the service quality towards its customers in Italy.

Contact Investor Relations Press Contact
Mareike Völker Isabel Henninger
Head of Investor Relations Phone: +49 69 506 037 583
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  


End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1725823

 
