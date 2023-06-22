EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Dividend proposal of 1.15 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend

Novem Group S.A.: Dividend proposal of 1.15 per share



22-Jun-2023 / 18:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Luxembourg, 22 June 2023 The Management Board of Novem Group S.A., in agreement with the Supervisory Board of the Company, will propose the distribution of an ordinary dividend of 0.40 per share (PY: 0.40) for the financial year 2022/23 to the Annual General Meeting on 24 August 2023.

Furthermore, the Management Board decided to propose an additional special dividend in the amount of 0.75 per share for the financial year 2022/23. Free cash flow1 of 84.5 million and the low net leverage ratio1 of 1.1x Adj. EBITDA1 for the financial year 2022/23 pave the way for the distribution of a special dividend without affecting the business strategy.

Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting, shareholders of Novem Group S.A. would benefit from a total dividend of 1.15 per share (ordinary plus special) for the financial year 2022/23. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 99.0% (PY: 39.1%) of the consolidated net profit.

________________________

1 For the definition/calculation of the used Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to the glossary provided in the latest results presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentation.