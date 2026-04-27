Novem Gruppe Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CSWZ / ISIN: LU2356314745

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27.04.2026 14:18:24

EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: Extension of term loan concluded

EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement
Novem Group S.A.: Extension of term loan concluded

27-Apr-2026 / 14:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A.: Extension of term loan concluded

Luxembourg, 27 April 2026 – Novem Group S.A. secured the extension of its existing syndicated loan facilities with a total volume of €210.0 million, thereof €160.0 million term loan facility and €50.0 million revolving credit facility, at market standard margins and a term until 30 June 2028. By amending the current term facility that originally matured in July 2026, Novem will moreover reduce the volume of term debt by €90.0 million.

Despite the challenging market environment, the extension of the existing facilities provides Novem with a robust financing foundation. The underlying contractual regulations in the facilities agreement provide for certain conditions, amongst others, regarding the distribution of dividends during the lifetime of the facilities. Against this background, the Management Board of Novem Group S.A., in agreement with the Supervisory Board, will propose not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2025/26 at the Annual General Meeting on 20 August 2026. Based on current assumptions, a dividend payment is also not expected for the current financial year 2026/27.

Contact Investor Relations Press Contact
Sophie Badura Isabel Henninger
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +49 174 940 9955
Phone: +49 9205 18 1676 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  


End of Inside Information

27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2315804

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2315804  27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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