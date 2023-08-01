EQS-Adhoc: Novem Group S.A.: New CEO appointed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Novem Group S.A.: New CEO appointed

Luxembourg, 1 August 2023 The Supervisory Board of Novem Group S.A., in an extraordinary meeting, agreed to the request of Günter Brenner to step down as CEO of the Company and Chairman of the Management Board at the end of September 2023. At the same time and as part of the succession planning, Markus Wittmann was named CEO. His contract will run until 31 March 2026.

Markus Wittmann has held various senior management positions at Novem. Amongst others, he was in charge of quality in the plant Vorbach before assuming the responsibility for global quality management. Between 2015 and 2019, Markus Wittmann was Vice President Operations. After that, he has been responsible for engineering, research & development and design. Markus Wittmann holds a degree in chemical technology from the municipal college of Dusseldorf.

On behalf of the Companys management and workforce, the Supervisory Board expresses its gratitude to Günter Brenner for his outstanding performance as CEO of Novem over the last ten years and to wish him well for his future endeavours. Until the end of the current financial year, Günter Brenner will remain with the Company.

In addition, the Supervisory Board of Novem Group S.A. decided to prolong the contract of Dr. Johannes Burtscher as CFO and Member of the Management Board prematurely until the financial year ending March 2025. Dr. Burtscher has performed the role as Group CFO for more than eleven years, since 1 July 2012. Together with Markus Wittmann, he will continue the development of Novem going forward.