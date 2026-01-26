EQS-Adhoc: OHB SE confirms talks on a potential cooperation with the Rheinmetall Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Statement

OHB SE confirms talks on a potential cooperation with the Rheinmetall Group



26-Jan-2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





OHB SE confirms talks on a potential cooperation with the Rheinmetall Group



With regard to today's capital market rumors, OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) confirms ongoing talks with the Rheinmetall Group regarding a cooperation for participation in possible public procurement processes.



