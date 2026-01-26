OHB Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: OHB SE confirms talks on a potential cooperation with the Rheinmetall Group
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Statement
OHB SE confirms talks on a potential cooperation with the Rheinmetall Group
With regard to today's capital market rumors, OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) confirms ongoing talks with the Rheinmetall Group regarding a cooperation for participation in possible public procurement processes.
Contact:
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
End of Inside Information
26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2265998
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2265998 26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
