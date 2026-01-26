OHB Aktie

26.01.2026 14:30:24

EQS-Adhoc: OHB SE confirms talks on a potential cooperation with the Rheinmetall Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Statement
OHB SE confirms talks on a potential cooperation with the Rheinmetall Group

26-Jan-2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OHB SE confirms talks on a potential cooperation with the Rheinmetall Group

With regard to today's capital market rumors, OHB SE (ISIN DE0005936124, Prime Standard) confirms ongoing talks with the Rheinmetall Group regarding a cooperation for participation in possible public procurement processes.

Contact:
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de


End of Inside Information

26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2265998

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2265998  26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

