EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces preliminary unaudited KPIs for FY 2021, recording CHF 632.5 million of net real estate sales, the highest value in ODH's history.

Orascom Development Holding AG announces preliminary unaudited KPIs for FY 2021, recording CHF 632.5 million of net real estate sales, the highest value in ODH's history.

Orascom Development Holding (ODH); announces preliminary unaudited KPIs for FY 2021, recording CHF 632.5 million of net real estate sales, the highest value in ODH's history.

Altdorf, 19 January 2022 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) announces its preliminary real estate and hotels KPIs' for FY 2021. Full results will be announced on March 30, 2022.

Real Estate FY 2021 KPIs:

New sales for 4Q 2021 reached CHF 187.6 million, a 47.8% increase from CHF 126.9 million in 4Q 2020. That brings our FY 2021 sales value to CHF 632.5 million, a 50.1% increase over FY 2020 and 30.7% increase over FY 2019. Our operations continued to progress during 4Q 2021. We had a robust quarter with strong demand for secondary homes, complemented by solid sales momentum in Egypt and Montenegro.

2021 has been a year where we continued to strengthen our positioning, focused on execution, and further horizon expansions. Even during the midst of the pandemic, all our residential projects received strong interest across our destinations. We also continue to leverage consumer insights, identifying the emerging buying behavior trends post pandemic and accordingly designing an array of products that will potentially cater to their needs.

In El Gouna, new real estate sales grew by 72.5% to CHF 235.7 million in FY 2021 vs. CHF 136.6 million in FY 2020. O West continues to affirm its leading position in West Cairo and recorded CHF 231.2 million in sales for FY 2021, a growth of 39.5% compared to EGP 165.7 million in FY 2020. Makadi Heights, continued to deliver excellent sales performance since the beginning of 2021. Net sales increased by 158.1% to CHF 68.9 million up from CHF 26.7 million in FY 2020.

Interest in Lutica Bay, Montenegro has continued to flourish since the beginning of the year. Net sales increased by 356.3% to CHF 58.4 million in FY 2021 from CHF 12.8 million in FY 2020.

Our destinations in Oman managed to sustain healthy sales volumes despite the lockdowns that were in place during the year. Jebel Sifah sales increased by 3.0% to CHF 27.5 million (FY 2020: CHF 26.7 million). 2021 Hawana Salalah has been challenging for the destination given the constant closures and measures set by the government due to Covid-19. Net sales decreased by 29.3% to CHF 10.7 million in FY 2021.

In Andermatt, Switzerland net sales grew by 58.4% to CHF 122.0 million in FY 2021 vs. CHF 77.0 million in FY 2020.

FY 2021 vs. FY 2020 Real Estate KPIs:

    Net Sales
(CHF mn)		   No. of contracted
units		   Average selling price
(CHF/m2)
Country Destination FY 2021 FY 2020 in %   FY 2021 FY 2020 in %   FY 2021 FY 2020 in %
Egypt El Gouna 235.7 136.6 72.5%   381 235 62.1%   3,565 3,357 6.2%
  Makadi & Byoum 69.2 27.3 153.5%   344 166 107.2%   1,767 1,100 60.6%
  O West 231.2 165.7 39.5%   730 547 33.5%   1,786 1,517 17.7%
  Land sales* - 37.5 -   - - -   - - -
Oman Jebel Sifah 27.5 26.7 3.0%   87 125 (30.4%)   2,331 2,326 0.2%
  Hawana Salalah 10.4 14.7 (29.3%)   63 90 (30.0%)   2,093 2,059 1.7%
Montenegro Lutica Bay 58.4 12.8 356.3%   113 23 391.3%   5,091 5,359 (5.0%)
Switzerland Andermatt 122.0 77.0 58.4%   92 71 29.6%   15,368 13,916 10.4%
ODH excluding Andermatt** 632.5 421.3 50.1%   1,718 1,186 44.9%        
ODH including Andermatt** 754.5 498.3 51.4%   1,810 1,257 44.0%        
 

* Land sales in FY 2020 includes CHF 6.4mn of land sales in Gouna and CHF 31.1mn in O West.
** Net sales value for FY 2021 includes 2 units sold in Fayoum for CHF 0.3mn (FY 2020: CHF 0.6mn, with 2 units sold).
** Andermatt figures are not included in ODH net sales figures as ODH owns 49% stake of Andermatt and thus it is not consolidated.

Hotels FY 2021 KPIs:

International demand for the hospitality segment started to improve during 2H 2021 and particularly in Q4 2021, as vaccine deployment accelerated, and lockdowns eased across the EMEA region. Our portfolio continued to gather revenue momentum through Q4 2021.

In Egypt, as per the governmental decree, hotels increased their operational capacity to 100% since the end of October 2021. Our hotels in El Gouna and in Taba Heights have benefited from this uptick with occupancies for Q4 2021 reaching 69% and 13% respectively and 45% and 11% for FY 2021. Foreigners represented c. 57% of our total occupancy in Gouna during Q4 2021 and 42% for FY 2021.

Our Omani hotels were impacted by the restrictions and the locally enforced lockdowns imposed by the government due to Covid-19 for FY 2021. Hawana Salalah had only one hotel operational with an occupancy of 13% for FY 2021. In September, the country opened its doors to international charter business; hence a restart of operation from the East European countries, which lead to a general increase in occupancy levels in 4Q 2021.

The Cove, UAE, continues to be one of the best performing hotels across the group with occupancy rate up to 55% in FY 2021 from 41% in FY 2020. The enhanced operational performance is driven by transient local market, while we see a steady pick-up from our international markets mainly from Russia and Germany.

In Lutica Bay, Montenegro, The Chedi Hotel witnessed a strong summer season, drawing considerable attention and interest from local and international markets, reporting 79% occupancy rate during Q3 2021. The occupancy for FY 2021 reached 45%, up from 12% in FY 2020.

In Andermatt, Switzerland, The Chedi Andermatt reported a 70% occupancy rate in FY 2021 and Radisson Blu Hotel Reussen occupancy rate reached 44% during 2021. Overall, the occupancy for FY 2021 reached 53%, up from 45% in FY 2020.

FY 2021 vs. FY 2020 Hotels KPIs:

    Occupancy %   ARR (CHF)   TRevPAR (CHF)   GOP PAR (CHF)
Destination   FY 2021 FY 2020   FY 2021 FY 2020   FY 2021 FY 2020   FY 2021 FY 2020
El Gouna   45 27   85 75   53 28   22 3
UAE   55 41   132 123   119 78   33 23
Montenegro   45 12   179 135   140 37   8 (33)
Hawana Salalah   13 22   89 113   18 36   (12) (2)
Andermatt*   53 45   515 477   475 351   124 67
Taba Heights   11 11   31 27   5 5   (3) (6)
Jebal Sifah   40 31   110 100   81 60   (6) (5)
 

* Andermatt figures are not included in ODH numbers as ODH owns 49% stake of Andermatt and thus it is not consolidated.
* Occupancy rates reflects the occupancy from hotel guests only, not factoring in the room nights generated with residence owners.


About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's destinations are distributed over seven different countries (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located on the Sixth of October City.


Contact for Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Contact for Media Relations:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser


