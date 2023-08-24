24.08.2023 18:39:28

EQS-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG: Postponement of publication of consolidated and annual financial statements 2022 and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022

24-Aug-2023 / 18:39 CET/CEST
Berlin, August 24, 2023 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, announces that the publication of the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022 will be further postponed. The publication of the consolidated financial statements is scheduled for October 16, 2023. The Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022 is scheduled for November 30, 2023. The postponement of the dates has become necessary because once again the audit effort at the US subsidiary KMI Cleaning Solutions ('KMI') acquired in 2021 is more extensive than planned. There are no operational reasons for the postponement. 

The publication of the 2022 annual financial statement of OTI Greentech AG (individual financial statement) and the 2023 half-year financial statement of OTI Greentech AG (individual financial statement) will take place on September 29, 2023.

 



Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 887 865 62
Friedrichstrae 79
10117 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

 

Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
