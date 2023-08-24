|
24.08.2023 18:39:28
EQS-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG: Postponement of publication of consolidated and annual financial statements 2022 and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR
OTI Greentech AG: Postponement of publication of consolidated and annual financial statements 2022 and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022
Berlin, August 24, 2023 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, announces that the publication of the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022 will be further postponed. The publication of the consolidated financial statements is scheduled for October 16, 2023. The Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022 is scheduled for November 30, 2023. The postponement of the dates has become necessary because once again the audit effort at the US subsidiary KMI Cleaning Solutions ('KMI') acquired in 2021 is more extensive than planned. There are no operational reasons for the postponement.
The publication of the 2022 annual financial statement of OTI Greentech AG (individual financial statement) and the 2023 half-year financial statement of OTI Greentech AG (individual financial statement) will take place on September 29, 2023.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Contact:
OTI Greentech AG
edicto GmbH
24-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OTI Greentech AG
|Friedrichstraße 79
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 887 865 62
|Fax:
|+49 30 690 884 88
|E-mail:
|info@oti.ag
|Internet:
|www.oti.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL22
|WKN:
|A2TSL2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1711221
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1711221 24-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.