EQS-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG: Postponement of publication of consolidated and annual financial statements 2022 and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG: Postponement of publication of consolidated and annual financial statements 2022 and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022



24-Aug-2023 / 18:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR

OTI Greentech AG: Postponement of publication of consolidated and annual financial statements 2022 and Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022

Berlin, August 24, 2023 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, announces that the publication of the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022 will be further postponed. The publication of the consolidated financial statements is scheduled for October 16, 2023. The Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2022 is scheduled for November 30, 2023. The postponement of the dates has become necessary because once again the audit effort at the US subsidiary KMI Cleaning Solutions ('KMI') acquired in 2021 is more extensive than planned. There are no operational reasons for the postponement.

The publication of the 2022 annual financial statement of OTI Greentech AG (individual financial statement) and the 2023 half-year financial statement of OTI Greentech AG (individual financial statement) will take place on September 29, 2023.