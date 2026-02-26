EQS-Adhoc: PAL Next AG Transitions Its Business Model to an Investment Strategy

EQS-Ad-hoc: PAL Next AG / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision

PAL Next AG Transitions Its Business Model to an Investment Strategy



26-Feb-2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



PAL Next AG Transitions Its Business Model to an Investment Strategy

Munich, 26 February 2026. The Management Board of PAL Next AG (the “Company“; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to change the Company’s business model. To date, the Company has focused on investments in the film sector. Going forward, the Company intends to expand its investment focus to other industries. By concentrating on its investment business, the Company is addressing the structural characteristics of the project-based entertainment sector, which is characterized by fluctuating earnings contributions over time.

The specific future focus on particular sectors, companies, or business models is currently under evaluation. The Company is analyzing potential target sectors and reviewing strategic options.

The Company will publish further information in due course.



Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de