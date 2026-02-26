Pantaflix Aktie
WKN DE: A12UPJ / ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
|
26.02.2026 15:00:24
EQS-Adhoc: PAL Next AG Transitions Its Business Model to an Investment Strategy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PAL Next AG / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Munich, 26 February 2026. The Management Board of PAL Next AG (the “Company“; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to change the Company’s business model. To date, the Company has focused on investments in the film sector. Going forward, the Company intends to expand its investment focus to other industries. By concentrating on its investment business, the Company is addressing the structural characteristics of the project-based entertainment sector, which is characterized by fluctuating earnings contributions over time.
The specific future focus on particular sectors, companies, or business models is currently under evaluation. The Company is analyzing potential target sectors and reviewing strategic options.
The Company will publish further information in due course.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PAL Next AG
|Holzstraße 28/30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pal-next.com
|Internet:
|www.pal-next.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2282162
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2282162 26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pantaflix AG
|
15:00
|EQS-Adhoc: PAL Next AG Transitions Its Business Model to an Investment Strategy (EQS Group)
|
15:00
|EQS-Adhoc: PAL Next AG stellt Geschäftsmodell auf Beteiligungsstrategie um (EQS Group)
|
21.01.26
|EQS-News: PAL Next AG: Contribution of receivable as contribution in kind will not be implemented (EQS Group)
|
21.01.26