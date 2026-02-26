Pantaflix Aktie

26.02.2026 15:00:24

EQS-Adhoc: PAL Next AG Transitions Its Business Model to an Investment Strategy

EQS-Ad-hoc: PAL Next AG / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision
PAL Next AG Transitions Its Business Model to an Investment Strategy

26-Feb-2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

PAL Next AG Transitions Its Business Model to an Investment Strategy

Munich, 26 February 2026. The Management Board of PAL Next AG (the “Company“; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to change the Company’s business model. To date, the Company has focused on investments in the film sector. Going forward, the Company intends to expand its investment focus to other industries. By concentrating on its investment business, the Company is addressing the structural characteristics of the project-based entertainment sector, which is characterized by fluctuating earnings contributions over time.

The specific future focus on particular sectors, companies, or business models is currently under evaluation. The Company is analyzing potential target sectors and reviewing strategic options.

The Company will publish further information in due course.

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PAL Next AG
Holzstraße 28/30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pal-next.com
Internet: www.pal-next.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2282162

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2282162  26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

