20.12.2022 12:00:20
EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
PANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022
Munich, 20 December 2022. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today adjusted the forecast for the full year 2022 based on current information and expectations for the business development. The main reasons for the adjustment of the sales and earnings forecast are the negative effects of a further deterioration of the macroeconomic environment and the related lower project volumes in the subsidiaries as well as project postponements to the financial year 2023. In addition, the earnings development is burdened by necessary special write-offs on film and series developments in the current financial year.
After assessing the impact of these effects, which were not foreseeable at the time of publication of the full-year forecast, the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG now expects consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 18.0 million to EUR 19.0 million (previously: at least EUR 22.0 million), total operating performance of at least EUR 21 million, and EBIT in the range of EUR -7.0 million to EUR -6.5 million (previously: EUR -4.5 million to EUR -2.5 million) for the 2022 financial year. For the financial year 2023, the PANTAFLIX Group continues to plan for a significant increase in revenue compared to the current financial year.
20 December 2022
The Management Board
20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|1517727
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1517727 20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
