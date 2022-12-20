EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

PANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022



PANTAFLIX AG adjusts forecast for the financial year 2022

Munich, 20 December 2022. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today adjusted the forecast for the full year 2022 based on current information and expectations for the business development. The main reasons for the adjustment of the sales and earnings forecast are the negative effects of a further deterioration of the macroeconomic environment and the related lower project volumes in the subsidiaries as well as project postponements to the financial year 2023. In addition, the earnings development is burdened by necessary special write-offs on film and series developments in the current financial year.

After assessing the impact of these effects, which were not foreseeable at the time of publication of the full-year forecast, the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG now expects consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 18.0 million to EUR 19.0 million (previously: at least EUR 22.0 million), total operating performance of at least EUR 21 million, and EBIT in the range of EUR -7.0 million to EUR -6.5 million (previously: EUR -4.5 million to EUR -2.5 million) for the 2022 financial year. For the financial year 2023, the PANTAFLIX Group continues to plan for a significant increase in revenue compared to the current financial year.

