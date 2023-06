EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG: Change in the Management Board due to concentration on film and series productions

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Personnel

PANTAFLIX AG: Change in the Management Board due to concentration on film and series productions



21-Jun-2023 / 15:05 CET/CEST

Munich, 21 June 2023. In the course of concentrating the business activities of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) on film and series productions, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have jointly decided to adjust the composition of the Company's Management Board. As a result, Nicolas Paalzow, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, will resign from his position with effect from 30 June 2023 by best mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. Stephanie Schettler-Köhler will lead the PANTAFLIX AG in future as sole member of the Management Board.

Nicolas Paalzow had been a member of the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG since October 2017. The Supervisory Board of PANTAFLIX AG expressly thanks Nicolas Paalzow for his work and his many years of commitment and wishes him all the best for his professional and private future.



21 June 2023

The Management Board



