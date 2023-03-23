|
23.03.2023 13:30:27
EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement
|
PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement
The capital increase is completely placed. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase should strengthen the balance sheet and finance the further growth of PANTAFLIX AG.
March 23, 2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1590107
|
