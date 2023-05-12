|
12.05.2023 15:43:05
EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement
The capital increase is completely placed. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase should strengthen the balance sheet.
May 12, 2023
End of Inside Information
12-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1631047
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1631047 12-May-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!