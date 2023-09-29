EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG resolves to issue a 3% corporate convertible bond 2023/2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

PANTAFLIX AG resolves to issue a 3% corporate convertible bond 2023/2026



29-Sep-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL



PANTAFLIX AG resolves to issue a 3% corporate convertible bond 2023/2026

Munich, 29 September 2023. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a corporate convertible bond 2023/2026 with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 8,000,000.00, divided into up to 8,000 bearer convertible bonds with equal rights and a nominal amount of EUR 1,000.00 each, by partially utilizing the authorization of the Company's Annual General Meeting of 21 July 2022. The corporate convertible bond 2023/2026 has a coupon of 3% and a term of three years, from 1 November 2023 to 1 November 2026.

The shareholders are granted the statutory subscription right. The subscription ratio corresponds to 2,848:1, i.e. 2,848 shares of PANTAFLIX AG entitle to subscribe to 1 bond. The bonds will be offered for subscription at an issue price of 100% of the nominal amount (corresponding to EUR 1,000.00) per bond. The subscription period is expected to run from 10 October 2023 to 23 October 2023, inclusive. Bonds not subscribed for in the subscription offer will be offered to selected investors in a private placement at the subscription price.

It is expected that the subscription offer will be published in the Federal Gazette on 9 October 2023. The conversion price is EUR 1.00. Thus, 1,000 shares can be acquired for one convertible bond in accordance with the applicable convertible bond conditions. The Company will publish a basic information sheet (German language only) for the convertible bond issue on the Company's website at https://www.pantaflixgroup.com/de/investor-relations/wandelanleihe/.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the 2023/2026 corporate convertible bond to finance further growth and strengthen its balance sheet.



29 September 2023

The Management Board



Important notice

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be sold or offered for sale in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.



Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 (0)89 1250903-30

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de