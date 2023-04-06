EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG specifies forecast with publication of preliminary figures

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 16:21:08

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
06-Apr-2023 / 16:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG specifies forecast with publication of preliminary figures

Munich, April 6, 2023. PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) expects consolidated revenues of EUR 19.7 million (previously: EUR 18.0 million to EUR 19.0 million), total operating performance of EUR 23.2 million (previously: at least EUR 21 million), and EBIT of EUR -7.9 million (previously: EUR 7.0 million to EUR -6.5 million) for the past fiscal year based on preliminary figures. The change in EBIT is accounted for by revenues in the amount of EUR 1.0 million, which, contrary to the original planning, cannot be recognized in the past fiscal year within the audit of the financial statements. However, it is a non-cash shift related to advance payments received. The liquidity position of PANTAFLIX AG remains unaffected by the shift in revenue recognition.

April 6, 2023

The Management Board

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1603485

 
