EQS-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG specifies forecast with publication of preliminary figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

PANTAFLIX AG specifies forecast with publication of preliminary figures



06-Apr-2023 / 16:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PANTAFLIX AG specifies forecast with publication of preliminary figures



Munich, April 6, 2023. PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) expects consolidated revenues of EUR 19.7 million (previously: EUR 18.0 million to EUR 19.0 million), total operating performance of EUR 23.2 million (previously: at least EUR 21 million), and EBIT of EUR -7.9 million (previously: EUR 7.0 million to EUR -6.5 million) for the past fiscal year based on preliminary figures. The change in EBIT is accounted for by revenues in the amount of EUR 1.0 million, which, contrary to the original planning, cannot be recognized in the past fiscal year within the audit of the financial statements. However, it is a non-cash shift related to advance payments received. The liquidity position of PANTAFLIX AG remains unaffected by the shift in revenue recognition.



April 6, 2023 The Management Board



Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

06-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

