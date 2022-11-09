|
09.11.2022 16:06:05
EQS-Adhoc: paragon company founder and CEO Klaus Dieter Frers informs paragon that he expects to lose his entire share package in the near future
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Delbrück, November 9, 2022 - The company founder of the listed automotive supplier paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] and Managing Director of the general partner, paragon GmbH, Klaus Dieter Frers, has informed the company today that he expects to lose his entire paragon share package soon.
According to Mr Frers, a third party has appropriated the rights to realize the complete paragon share package in the context of private bank liabilities against his will and under circumstances that have not yet been conclusively legally clarified. Today, this party has announced that it will realize a first tranche on November 11, 2022; the remaining shares would also be up for realization at a later date. Mr Frers has announced legal actions against this.
The third party has not yet stated what its intentions are after the announced acquisition of the share package. paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA regards these events as an attempt of a hostile takeover. Its general partner paragon GmbH has declared to the company that, irrespective of the outcome of the proceedings, the sole management of the company lies on paragon GmbH and Mr Frers remains its managing director.
About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the companys portfolio includes the Electronics operating segments innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. With Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Group is also active in the Electromobility operating segment with its cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house. Following the sale of the Voltabox share, paragon and its Power operating segment are now acting independently in the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems.
In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).
Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.
Capital Market & Press Contact
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Dr. Martin Esser
Bösendamm 11
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-200
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102
Email: investor@paragon.ag
