EQS-Adhoc: paragon company founder and CEO Klaus Dieter Frers informs paragon that he expects to lose his entire share package in the near future

EQS-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

paragon company founder and CEO Klaus Dieter Frers informs paragon that he expects to lose his entire share package in the near future



09-Nov-2022 / 16:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delbrück, November 9, 2022 - The company founder of the listed automotive supplier paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] and Managing Director of the general partner, paragon GmbH, Klaus Dieter Frers, has informed the company today that he expects to lose his entire paragon share package soon.

According to Mr Frers, a third party has appropriated the rights to realize the complete paragon share package in the context of private bank liabilities against his will and under circumstances that have not yet been conclusively legally clarified. Today, this party has announced that it will realize a first tranche on November 11, 2022; the remaining shares would also be up for realization at a later date. Mr Frers has announced legal actions against this.

The third party has not yet stated what its intentions are after the announced acquisition of the share package. paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA regards these events as an attempt of a hostile takeover. Its general partner paragon GmbH has declared to the company that, irrespective of the outcome of the proceedings, the sole management of the company lies on paragon GmbH and Mr Frers remains its managing director.

