EQS-Adhoc: paragon decides on a tender offer of up to CHF 10 million in relation to its outstanding CHF 21 million 4% bonds 2019-2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

paragon decides on a tender offer of up to CHF 10 million in relation to its outstanding CHF 21 million 4% bonds 2019-2023



10-Jan-2023 / 07:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delbrück, January 10, 2023 - paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (the "Issuer") today decided to make a voluntary tender offer (the "Tender Offer") in respect of its outstanding CHF 21,000,000 4% Bonds 2019-2023 (security number: 41,904,110, ISIN: CH0419041105, ticker: PAR19) (the "PAR19 Bonds"). The PAR19 Bonds have a par value of CHF 3,000 each, mature on April 23, 2023 and are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

With the Tender Offer, the Issuer offers bondholders to tender their PAR19 Bonds for a cash payment of 92.5% of the nominal value of each PAR19 Bond plus accrued interest until the settlement date of the Tender Offer, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In addition, bondholders who validly tender their PAR19 Bonds will receive a consent fee of 0.1% of the nominal value of a PAR19 Bond, regardless of the success of the Tender Offer.

The further terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, including certain offer restrictions, are set out in an information memorandum available on the Issuer's website (www.paragon.ag) under the section "Investors / Bond".

The Tender Offer commences on January 10, 2023 and will expire on January 27, 2023, 12:00 p.m. CET (the "Offer Period"), subject to the Issuer's right to amend the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is subject to the following conditions:

No judgment, order or other official measure has been issued prohibiting or declaring the Tender Offer or its implementation unlawful.

A maximum tender amount of CHF 10,000,000 nominal. The Issuer reserves the right to reduce the amount proportionately, if more than CHF 10,000,000 nominal is tendered. The Issuer also reserves the right to waive the limitation of the maximum tender amount.

Furthermore, the Issuer reserves the right, at its sole discretion, at any time to (i) extend the Offer Period, (ii) change any of the other dates specified in the Tender Offer and/or (iii) waive the maximum tender amount condition.

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the companys portfolio includes the Electronics operating segments innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. With Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Group is also active in the Electromobility operating segment with its cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house. Following the sale of the Voltabox share, paragon and its Power operating segment are now acting independently in the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).

Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.

