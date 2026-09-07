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WKN: 555869 / ISIN: DE0005558696

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07.09.2026 11:51:04

EQS-Adhoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and two other companies in the paragon Group file for insolvency

EQS-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Insolvency/Insolvency
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and two other companies in the paragon Group file for insolvency

07-Sep-2026 / 11:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, Delbrück

Publication of Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and two other companies in the paragon Group file for insolvency

Delbrück, September 7, 2026 – paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] today filed a petition with the Paderborn Local Court to open insolvency proceedings regarding the assets of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, paragon electronic GmbH, and paragon movasys GmbH due to insolvency.

Filing for insolvency became unavoidable after an investor failed to meet their contractual obligations to disburse loans amounting to tens of millions, despite being granted an extension. Due to the definitive failure of the transaction, paragon is unable to settle all of its due liabilities.

The management of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA expects that, following the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator, the business operations of the companies of the paragon Group will continue.

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Delbrück

The Management

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, develops, manufactures, and markets cutting-edge solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics, and electromobility. The portfolio of this market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes, in the electronics segment, innovative air quality management systems, modern display systems, and high-end acoustic systems. In the mechanical segment, paragon develops and manufactures active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon’s Power division supplies battery management systems and drive batteries.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries maintain locations in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg), Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Detroit (USA), Bengaluru (India), and Oroslavje (Croatia).

Capital Markets Contact

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Klaus Dieter Frers

Email: investor@paragon.ag



End of Inside Information

07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bösendamm 11
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9762 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9762 - 102
E-mail: investor@paragon.ag
Internet: www.paragon.ag
ISIN: DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
WKN: 555869, A2GSB8,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299003KK8544RT71R38
EQS News ID: 2394900

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2394900  07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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