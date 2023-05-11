EQS-Adhoc: paragon: Sale of AI subsidiary paragon semvox to CARIAD completed

EQS-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

paragon: Sale of AI subsidiary paragon semvox to CARIAD completed



11-May-2023 / 10:54 CET/CEST

Delbrück | May 11, 2023 - paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696] has closed the acquisition of AI specialist paragon semvox, a subsidiary of the listed automotive supplier, by CARIAD SE, the software company of the Volkswagen Group. The closing of the transaction could take place today after all contractually agreed conditions were met.

After the closing of the acquisition, paragon semvox GmbH is now a wholly owned subsidiary of CARIAD SE with more than 140 employees at the semvox locations in Limbach and Nuremberg. All jobs will be retained. The paragon development teams in India and China will also continue to support semvox.

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the companys portfolio includes the Electronics operating segments innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. With Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Group is also active in the Electromobility operating segment with its cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house. Following the sale of the Voltabox share, paragon and its Power operating segment are now acting independently in the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).

Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.

