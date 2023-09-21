EQS-Adhoc: ParTec AG: ParTec AG expands value chain and positions itself even more broadly on the market as a complete integrator of quantum computers

EQS-Ad-hoc: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

ParTec AG: ParTec AG expands value chain and positions itself even more broadly on the market as a complete integrator of quantum computers



21-Sep-2023 / 11:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ParTec AG expands value chain and positions itself even more broadly on the market as a complete integrator of quantum computers Munich, 21 September 2023 - ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) is strategically expanding its business activities. In addition to its current focus on the development and production of modular supercomputers and accompanying system software, the company will also act as a so-called "full-stack integrator" in the field of quantum computing, i.e. as a manufacturer of quantum computer systems, thus expanding its value chain. ParTec will provide a comprehensive qubit-agnostic solution based on a component-based design. This will enable customers to obtain various quantum CPU technologies from different manufacturers in a uniform system architecture from one supplier and thus use the best system tailored to their needs in each case.



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



Explanatory notes As part of this strategic expansion, ParTec will build a new production plant in Munich for the assembly and testing of cryogenic and non-cryogenic systems. The investment costs are expected to amount to five million euros in the first step. The "ParTec Quantum Factory" is scheduled to start operations in the second half of 2024. Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG: "Today's quantum computer solutions are monolithic designs, mostly from developers of qubit technologies. This approach carries significant risks for customers, in particular being tied to a specific vendor and technology. Our technology enables vendor-independent collaboration that allows us to offer customers comprehensive quantum complete solutions." ParTec plans to launch its first quantum computer in 2024. ParTec's successes in quantum computing include the development of QBridge, a software solution that enables the seamless embedding of high-performance and quantum computers, created in partnership with Quantum Machines, an Israeli developer of quantum control and orchestration products. Alongside this, ParTec is working hard to extend its Parastation Modulo software used in modular supercomputers. This extension, Parastation Modulo 2.0, is intended to bridge the gap to quantum computers to be embedded in modular supercomputers. In addition, ParTec will deliver a complete superconducting solution and cloud-based user access and management software infrastructure for the Israeli National Quantum Initiative INQI, and will work with NVIDIA and the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) to establish a new laboratory for hybrid quantum computing research. A study by the International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that spending on quantum computing will increase from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $7.6 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (2023-2027, CAGR) of 48.1%. According to IDC, "Quantum computing will revolutionise the ability of businesses to solve some of the most complex challenges." About ParTec AG: ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of modular supercomputers and quantum computers as well as accompanying system software. Its services include the distribution of future-oriented High-Performance Computers (HPC) and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as consulting and support services in all areas of development, construction and operation of these advanced systems. The approach of modular supercomputing represents a unique selling point and success feature of ParTec AG. Further information on the company as well as on ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com. Investor Relations Manager edicto GmbH Dr. Sönke Knop / Doron Kaufmann partec@edicto.de +496990550551 Contact for press enquiries: E-mail: press@par-tec.com, Phone: +4915122675393 21-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

