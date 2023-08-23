|
EQS-Adhoc: ParTec AG: ParTec AG successful with bid for the lighthouse project of the first exascale supercomputer 'JUPITER' in Europe with an order volume of almost 300 million euros
ParTec AG successful with bid for the lighthouse project of the first exascale supercomputer "JUPITER" in Europe with an order volume of almost 300 million euros
Munich 23.8.2023 - ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) is pleased to announce that its joint bid with Bull GmbH (Eviden) has successfully passed the evaluation in the procedure for the award of the contract for procurement, delivery, installation, hardware and software and maintenance of the JUPITER Exascale Supercomputer for the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC). The EuroHPC JU has decided to award the contract to ParTec AG and Bull GmbH.
The EuroHPC JU is a European supercomputing initiative joined by the European Union and European countries in 2018. The supercomputer will be built with the dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) developed and patented by ParTec. ParTec AG is therefore the lead partner in the construction of the first supercomputer in Europe with at least 1 trillion computing operations per second, 1 exaFlop, at the research centre in Jülich in North Rhine-Westphalia.
The total order is around 300 million euros. The first revenues are to be realised as early as 2023, at the latest from 2024. The contract includes the procurement and delivery of the first European Exascale System based on the dMSA developed by ParTec as well as the support of the hardware and software components for five years. The signing of the contract with EuroHPC is still subject to a mandatory ten-day objection period.
The dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) approach is a novel system design for integrating heterogeneous resources of microprocessors that can be reallocated (dynamically) to each other during a computational process according to momentary needs. Meeting the requirements of a broad spectrum of applications, ranging from computationally intensive, highly scaling simulation codes to the massive, data-intensive workflows of artificial intelligence, becomes possible in the first place and represents a unique selling point of ParTec AG. JUPITER is scheduled to be installed on the campus of the Jülich Research Centre in 2024. The Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) will be responsible for its operation. Its JUWELS and JURECA supercomputers, which have also already been built with dMSA, are already among the most powerful supercomputers in the world today.
Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG: "This news is another milestone in our company's history. It proves that our unique technology can prevail against the leading American competitor in this globally respected project. JUPITER will raise the computing infrastructure in Germany and Europe to a new level. The supercomputer will make a decisive contribution to solving urgent questions of humanity, such as climate change, the management of pandemics and sustainable energy production, and will enable the intensive use of artificial intelligence through the structuring, analysis and machine learning of immense amounts of data. In this way, ParTec AG and its close partner of many years, Atos, with its Bull GmbH, are making a significant contribution to the technological sovereignty of Germany and Europe."
The system is financed by the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC JU and in equal parts by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (MKW NRW).
About ParTec AG:
ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of modular supercomputers and quantum computers as well as accompanying system software. Its offer includes the distribution of future-oriented High Performance Computers (HPC) and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction and operation of these advanced systems. The approach of the dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is a unique and successful feature of ParTec AG. Further information on the company as well as on ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.
