15.12.2022 09:05:47
EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE decides to extend current share buyback programme
EQS-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PATRIZIA SE extends current share buyback programme of up to EUR 50 million until 19 June 2023 at the latest
On 15 December 2021, PATRIZIA SE announced a share buyback programme in the amount of up to EUR 50 million, which was limited until 31 December 2022 (Share Buyback Programme 2022).
The Board of Directors of PATRIZIA SE has resolved to extend the current share buyback programme 2022. Utilising the authorisation granted by resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018, the Company will continue to acquire treasury shares via the stock exchange in the period up to 19 June 2023 at the latest as part of the continued share buyback programme 2022 up to a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of a maximum of EUR 50 million.
By 14 December 2022, PATRIZIA SE had acquired a total of 3,296,054 shares in the Company (approx. 3.6% of the share capital) at a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of EUR 40.5 million as part of the 2022 share buyback programme. Approximately EUR 9.5 million are thus still available for the continuation of the 2022 share buyback programme.
The share buyback programme will continue to be carried out under the management of a bank, which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and without influence by PATRIZIA SE. The equivalent value per share paid by PATRIZIA SE (in each case excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed the arithmetic mean of the closing prices of the Company's shares in the closing auction in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt/Main Stock Exchange on the three stock market trading days prior to the acquisition of the shares by more than 10% or fall below them by more than 20%.
The Company's own shares acquired through the 2022 share buy-back programme may be used for the purposes permitted under the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 20 June 2018.Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
Tel.: +49 69 643505-1114
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
