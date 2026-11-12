EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE enters into Investment and Downlisting Agreement in connection with planned public partial offer at EUR 8.20 per share and seeks transfer of PATRIZIA shares to the Scale segment

EQS-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision

PATRIZIA SE enters into Investment and Downlisting Agreement in connection with planned public partial offer at EUR 8.20 per share and seeks transfer of PATRIZIA shares to the Scale segment



12-Nov-2026 / 07:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PATRIZIA SE enters into Investment and Downlisting Agreement in connection with planned public partial offer at EUR 8.20 per share and seeks transfer of PATRIZIA shares to the Scale segment

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Augsburg, 12 November 2026 – PATRIZIA SE (the “Company”) today entered into an Investment and Downlisting Agreement (the “Agreement”) with First Capital Partner GmbH (the “Bidder”). The Bidder currently already holds approximately 58.89% of the Company’s share capital.

Under the Agreement, the Bidder has undertaken to make a voluntary public acquisition offer in the form of a partial offer to the shareholders of the Company for a yet-to-be-determined number of registered no-par value shares of the Company not already directly held by the Bidder, each representing a notional amount of EUR 1.00 of the Company’s share capital (ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3 / WKN: PAT1AG, the “PATRIZIA Shares”) (the “Offer”). The Bidder intends to acquire an aggregate shareholding in the Company of up to 73% of the Company’s share capital (prior to the cancellation of treasury shares). The Offer will provide for a cash consideration of EUR 8.20 per PATRIZIA Share. The Offer will be subject to customary closing conditions but will not be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold.

The Agreement provides, among other things, that the Company will, no later than during the acceptance period, apply for the revocation of the admission of the PATRIZIA Shares to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) and for the inclusion of the PATRIZIA Shares in the Scale segment of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“Downlisting”). The Board of Directors and the Executive Directors of the Company expect the transfer to the Scale segment to take place no later than January 2027.

The Executive Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the Company’s entry into the Agreement. They welcome the Bidder’s intention to further increase its shareholding in the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will not tender 4,700,000 of the 5,767,992 PATRIZIA Shares currently held as treasury shares, corresponding to approximately 5.09% of PATRIZIA’s share capital, under the Offer, but will instead cancel these shares following completion of the Offer.

The Downlisting and the cancellation of treasury shares are subject to compliance with the corporate law duties of care of the Company’s Board of Directors and Executive Directors. The obligation to cancel the treasury shares is also subject to completion of the Offer. Under the Investment Agreement, the Bidder has undertaken not to enter into a domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement with PATRIZIA for a period of three years following completion of the Offer.

The Offer will be made on the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Document. Publication of the Offer Document is subject to approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin). The Offer Document and further information regarding the Offer will be published on the internet at www.offer-2027.com. The acceptance period will commence upon publication of the Offer Document.

In accordance with the applicable statutory requirements, following publication of the Offer Document, the Board of Directors and the Executive Directors of the Company will publish a joint reasoned statement on the Offer.

Contact:Dr Janina RochellHead of Investor RelationsPhone:+49 69 643505-1229Mobile: +49 151 64085881investor.relations@patrizia.ag