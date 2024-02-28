EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE: New dividend policy and proposal of a dividend of EUR 0.34 per share for FY 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Strategic Company Decision

The Board of Directors of PATRIZIA SE has today – based on a proposal by the Executive Directors – decided to update the Group’s dividend policy and to propose to shareholders an increased dividend for FY 2023.



PATRIZIA proposes a dividend of EUR 0.34 per share for FY 2023, equivalent to an increase of EUR 0.01 or 3.0% compared to last year. The increase is the sixth consecutive increase in dividends to shareholders since dividend payments were initiated in FY 2017. Shareholders will vote on the dividend proposal during the AGM on 12 June 2024.



The new dividend policy is based on the following pillars:

a) PATRIZIA strives to offer steadily growing dividends to its shareholders throughout market cycles, backed by its strong balance sheet and financial flexibility

b) Long-term, PATRIZIA aims to distribute more than 50% of the Group’s annual net profit attributable to shareholders in the form of dividends



The application of the dividend policy for future years is subject to the Group’s balance sheet strength, profitability, available liquidity and the general market environment.

Contact:

Martin Praum

Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting

Phone: +49 69 643505-1114

investor.relations@patrizia.ag



