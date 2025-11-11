PATRIZIA Aktie

WKN DE: PAT1AG / ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

11.11.2025 14:31:33

EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA raises guidance for EBITDA and EBITDA margin and specifies guidance for assets under management (AUM) for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA raises guidance for EBITDA and EBITDA margin and specifies guidance for assets under management (AUM) for the 2025 financial year

11-Nov-2025 / 14:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on the financial performance in the first nine months of 2025, PATRIZIA SE specifies its guidance for the 2025 financial year as follows:

EBITDA is now expected in a range between EUR 50.0 – 65.0m (previously: EUR 40.0 – 60.0m) due to ongoing cost discipline and the positive financial performance in the first nine months of 2025. Accordingly, the EBITDA margin is now expected in a range between 19.0 – 24.0% (previously: 15.2 – 20.8%).
The AUM guidance is specified to a range between EUR 56.0 - 60.0bn (previously: EUR 58.0 – 62.0bn) due to lower than anticipated equity raised, investment activities for clients and currency effects.

In the first nine months of 2025, EBITDA rose to EUR 44.6m (9M 20241: EUR 6.7m), while the EBITDA margin increased to 22.1% (9M 20241: 3.5%, +18.6 percentage points). This is primarily attributable to strict cost discipline and an improved co-investment result. AUM grew to EUR 56.3bn as at 30 September 2025 compared to the previous quarter (30 June 2025: EUR 55.9bn) but were slightly below the figure at the end of 2024 (31 December 2024: EUR 56.4bn).

1 Restated figures

Contact:
Dr Janina Rochell
Director Investor Relations
Phone:+49 69 643505-1229
Mobile: +49 151 64085881
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


End of Inside Information

11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 20
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-600
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227800

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2227800  11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

