Pentixapharm Aktie

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WKN DE: A40AEG / ISIN: DE000A40AEG0

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19.10.2026 22:16:13

EQS-Adhoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG: 2026 Earnings Guidance Raised; First-Patient Enrollment in PANDA Phase 3 Study Now Expected in the First Quarter of 2027

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Pentixapharm Holding AG: 2026 Earnings Guidance Raised; First-Patient Enrollment in PANDA Phase 3 Study Now Expected in the First Quarter of 2027

19-Oct-2026 / 22:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Pentixapharm Holding AG: 2026 Earnings Guidance Raised; First-Patient Enrollment in PANDA Phase 3 Study Now Expected in the First Quarter of 2027

  • Expected net loss for 2026 of approximately EUR 13 million (previously: approximately EUR 21.6 million)
  • Cash runway into 2028 unchanged

Berlin, October 19, 2026 – The Management Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG (ISIN DE000A40AEG0) today raised the earnings guidance for fiscal year 2026 on the basis of an updated business plan. Based on the current state of planning, the Management Board now expects a net loss of approximately EUR 13 million for full-year 2026. Previously, a net loss of approximately EUR 21.6 million had been expected.

The improvement of approximately EUR 8.6 million results from several concurrent factors, in particular cost deferrals and cost reductions as well as changes in amortization.

With regard to the reduction of cash expenses in fiscal year 2026, the following effects are to be highlighted:

  • Approximately EUR 3 million from expenses for the PANDA Phase 3 study, part of which will shift into fiscal year 2027 as a result of the agreements with service providers that have since been firmed up and the adjusted timeline of the study.
  • Approximately EUR 2 million from other effects, in particular lower personnel expenses, lower interest expenses as a result of the later drawdown under the convertible bond facility, and expenses for the acquisition of data deferred beyond the end of fiscal year 2026.

Enrollment of the first patient in the PANDA Phase 3 study is now expected in the first quarter of 2027 (previously: second half of 2026). The Company currently does not expect any material impact on the further timeline of the study.

The lower expenses also result in lower cash outflows in fiscal year 2026. The Company’s assessment remains unchanged that its available financial resources will fund operations into 2028.

In addition, there is a non-cash effect of approximately EUR 3.7 million, primarily driven by the elimination of scheduled amortization of intangible assets, which the Company is implementing on the basis of Bafin’s findings of October 2, 2026 in its consolidated financial statements for 2026 and already in its quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2026.

October 19, 2026

Pentixapharm Holding AG, Berlin

The Management Board

Contact: ir@pentixapharm.com

 

 



End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@pentixapharm.com
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36
EQS News ID: 2418374

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2418374  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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