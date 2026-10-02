EQS-Adhoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Bafin concludes financial reporting review of the 2024 consolidated financial statements with an error finding

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Other

Pentixapharm Holding AG: Bafin concludes financial reporting review of the 2024 consolidated financial statements with an error finding



02-Oct-2026 / 20:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Pentixapharm Holding AG: Bafin concludes financial reporting review of the 2024 consolidated financial statements with an error finding

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 MAR

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) has concluded its financial reporting review of the consolidated financial statements of Pentixapharm Holding AG (ISIN DE000A40AEG0, WKN A40AEG) as of December 31, 2024, which the Company disclosed in its ad-hoc announcement of June 9, 2026, with the finding that the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024 contain errors in certain respects.

The findings relate to the matters the Company already described in its ad-hoc announcement of June 9, 2026. In particular, Bafin takes the view that intangible assets are overstated by EUR 34.7 million and the capital reserve is overstated by EUR 21.6 million. Of the EUR 34.7 million, EUR 21.6 million is attributable to carrying amounts derived from a purchase price allocation at the level of the former shareholder of Pentixapharm AG, and EUR 13.1 million is attributable to expenditures incurred from 2021 through 2024 for the PentixaFor development project that, in Bafin s view, did not meet the criteria for capitalization.

In the Management Board’s assessment, the findings have no material effect on the Company’s operating business, liquidity, or business prospects. The guidance for fiscal year 2026 remains unaffected by this.

The Management Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG has resolved not to seek legal remedies against the decision issued by Bafin.

October 02, 2026

Pentixapharm Holding AG, Berlin

The Management Board

Contact: ir@pentixapharm.com