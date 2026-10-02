Pentixapharm Aktie
WKN DE: A40AEG / ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
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02.10.2026 20:23:53
EQS-Adhoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Bafin concludes financial reporting review of the 2024 consolidated financial statements with an error finding
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Other
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Pentixapharm Holding AG: Bafin concludes financial reporting review of the 2024 consolidated financial statements with an error finding
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 MAR
The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) has concluded its financial reporting review of the consolidated financial statements of Pentixapharm Holding AG (ISIN DE000A40AEG0, WKN A40AEG) as of December 31, 2024, which the Company disclosed in its ad-hoc announcement of June 9, 2026, with the finding that the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024 contain errors in certain respects.
The findings relate to the matters the Company already described in its ad-hoc announcement of June 9, 2026. In particular, Bafin takes the view that intangible assets are overstated by EUR 34.7 million and the capital reserve is overstated by EUR 21.6 million. Of the EUR 34.7 million, EUR 21.6 million is attributable to carrying amounts derived from a purchase price allocation at the level of the former shareholder of Pentixapharm AG, and EUR 13.1 million is attributable to expenditures incurred from 2021 through 2024 for the PentixaFor development project that, in Bafin s view, did not meet the criteria for capitalization.
In the Management Board’s assessment, the findings have no material effect on the Company’s operating business, liquidity, or business prospects. The guidance for fiscal year 2026 remains unaffected by this.
The Management Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG has resolved not to seek legal remedies against the decision issued by Bafin.
October 02, 2026
Pentixapharm Holding AG, Berlin
The Management Board
Contact: ir@pentixapharm.com
End of Inside Information
02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pentixapharm Holding AG
|Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@pentixapharm.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pentixapharm.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40AEG0
|WKN:
|A40AEG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36
|EQS News ID:
|2409820
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2409820 02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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