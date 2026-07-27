EQS-Adhoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG completes rights offering and private placement with significant oversubscription generating gross proceeds of approx. EUR 20.4 Million already today

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

Pentixapharm Holding AG completes rights offering and private placement with significant oversubscription generating gross proceeds of approx. EUR 20.4 Million already today



27-Jul-2026 / 20:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pentixapharm Holding AG completes rights offering and private placement with significant oversubscription generating gross proceeds of approx. EUR 20.4 Million already today

Pentixapharm Holding AG has successfully completed the capital increase announced on 1 July 2026. The private placement which was conducted subsequent to the rights offering was substantially oversubscribed so that all 11,020,221 new shares were placed with existing shareholders and new investors.

The share capital will therefore be increased to EUR 35,815,689 upon registration of the implementation of the capital increase. The Company will receive gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 20.4 million. After deducting estimated transaction costs, this results in net issue proceeds of approximately EUR 19.65 million.

The Company intends to use the net issue proceeds in particular to finance key steps of the PANDA Phase 3 trial as well as further corporate development and expansion into the US market. A further portion of the net issue proceeds will be used for continued preparation of clinical development activities and to strengthen the Company’s manufacturing and supply infrastructure. This is intended to support the late-stage clinical development of the Company's programs and further build the foundation for potential future commercialization. In addition, the Company intends to use the proceeds to further develop its CXCR4-based theranostic platform, including PentixaTher in hematology-oncology indications. Finally, the proceeds are to be used to strengthen the equity base as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital beyond the first quarter of 2027.

27 July 2026

Pentixapharm Holding AG, Berlin

The Management Board