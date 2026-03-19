KRONES Aktie

KRONES für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 633500 / ISIN: DE0006335003

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19.03.2026 16:14:04

EQS-Adhoc: Personnel changes in the Executive Board of Krones AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: KRONES AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Personnel changes in the Executive Board of Krones AG

19-March-2026 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Neutraubling, 19.03.2026. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Krones AG ("Company") approved key personal decisions aimed at ensuring long-term continuity in the Company´s leadership.
The current Chairman of the Executive Board, Christoph Klenk, will step down from the Company's Executive Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board following the upcoming Annual General Meeting, effective June 10, 2026. The Supervisory Board today appointed Mr. Thomas Ricker, who has been a member of the Executive Board since 2012, as his successor with effect from June 11, 2026.
With effect from July 1, 2026, the Supervisory Board has also appointed two additional members to the Executive Board until June 30, 2029. Mr. Bülent Bayraktar will in future head Process and System Solutions. Mr. Reinhold Jung will in future be responsible for International Operations and Services. The contract of Executive Board member Markus Tischer, who will as CTO also take over the management of Machines and Lines for filling and packaging technology in the future, has been extended by further five years until December 31, 2031.
 


End of Inside Information

19-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169
Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
E-mail: investor-relations@krones.com
Internet: www.krones.com
ISIN: DE0006335003
WKN: 633500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2294694

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2294694  19-March-2026 CET/CEST

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