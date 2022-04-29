|
29.04.2022 22:35:31
EQS-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Consolidated financial results 2021: The Group mastered the difficult macroeconomic conditions with solid cash flows and an increased equity ratio of 51.0%
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Vienna, April 29, 2022
PeWeTe's primary goal in the 2021 financial year was to improve its operational efficiency and to boost the profitability of both existing and future projects. In order to push the Group's development, the Management Board focused on profitable markets, especially Russia and Kazakhstan. In October 2021, therefore, the Group decided to discontinue all of its operations in Romania and transferred the majority of its assets in that country to the operations in Russia. The Company's Romanian subsidiary PEWETE EVO EUROPE S.R.L. stopped its operating activities as of December 31, 2021.
PeWeTe faces challenges through the decline in hydraulic fracturing jobs, growing inflation as well as rising material and equipment costs. In order to maintain its reputation as a technology leader, the Company continues to make investments in equipment and infrastructure, software and personnel development as well as environmental safety. Petro Welt Technologies AG's financial statements record no distributable profit. Therefore, the Management Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting not to distribute a dividend for the 2021 financial year.
Solid balance sheet and financing structure maintained
Petro Welt Technologies AG's current liabilities jumped by about 23.0% to EUR 65.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Equity increased by 12.6% to EUR 206.0 million in 2021, up from EUR 183.0 million in 2020. As a result, the equity ratio was 51.0% as of December 31, 2021, thus remaining above the 50% mark. The net debt-to-equity ratio improved from 23.2% as of December 31, 2020, to 11.7% as of December 31, 2021, which corresponds to a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 71.6%, compared with 91.3% in 2020. This level can be considered safe because the tolerated threshold amounts three times this value.
Outlook for 2022
Management expects revenue of about RUB 28.8 billion in 2022. When converted to the Company's reporting currency (euro), this revenue may translate into amounts between EUR 230.7 million and EUR 310.1 million based on EUR/RUB exchange rates between RUB 125 and RUB 92 per euro. Management currently forecasts EBITDA of RUB 3.5 billion which equates to between EUR 28.0 million and EUR 38.0 million based on exchange rates between RUB 125 and RUB 92 per euro, respectively. These forecasts are based on the situation as of the publication date of the present report and do not take any further escalation into account.
The 2021 Annual Report of Petro Welt Technologies AG is available for download on the corporate website www.pewete.com.
About Petro Welt Technologies AG
29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Petro Welt Technologies AG
|Kärntner Ring 11-13
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 535 23 20-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 535 23 20-20
|E-mail:
|ir@pewete.com
|Internet:
|www.pewete.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A00Y78
|WKN:
|A0JKWU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1340205
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1340205 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petro Welt (ex cat oil)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Petro Welt (ex cat oil)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Petro Welt (ex cat oil)
|1,24
|2,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.