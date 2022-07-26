|
26.07.2022 16:45:36
EQS-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Joma considers squeeze-out of minority shareholders according to Section 1 (1) of the Austrian Squeeze-out Act
EQS-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Vienna, July 26, 2022
Joma Industrial Source Corp. (Joma) holds more than 90% of the shares in Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) through direct and indirect shareholdings and is therefore deemed to be the principal shareholder pursuant to Section 1 (1) and (2) of the Austrian Squeeze-out Act (Gesellschafter-Ausschlussgesetz, GesAusG).
Joma has today informed the Management Board of PeWeTe of its intention to submit a written request for squeeze-out pursuant to Section 1 (1) GesAusG, provided that (a) the extraordinary general meeting of PeWeTe on August 16, 2022 resolves to approve the sale of the participations in Russia in a way that is valid, binding and not subject to challenge or judicial review, or any such challenge or judicial review has been withdrawn, rejected, or adjudicated in favor of the Company, and (b) if the sale of the participations in Russia has been validly entered into, all necessary regulatory approvals have been granted, and it has been closed. The squeeze-out of the minority shareholders shall take place at a share price calculated as if the sale of the participations in Russia had not been carried out and shall be determined by Joma on the basis of a group valuation made by Grant Thornton Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft.
About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, headquartered in Vienna, is one of the leading, early established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS, specializing in services to increase the productivity of new and existing oil and gas formations.
Inquiries
Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends GmbH)
Investor Relations
T: +43 699 1172 68 14
huber@mhfriends.at
