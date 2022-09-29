EQS-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Supervisory Board approves the Management Boards decision to terminate business activities in Oman

EQS-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Strategic Company Decision

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Supervisory Board approves the Management Boards decision to terminate business activities in Oman



29-Sep-2022

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT Petro Welt Technologies AG Supervisory Board approves the Management Boards decision to terminate business activities in Oman Vienna, September 29, 2022 The Supervisory Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG approved the decision of the Management Board to terminate the business activities of the Company under the current joint venture in Oman. The company held by Petro Welt Technologies AG for the purpose of providing its services under the joint venture in Oman, PEWETE EVO SERVICES LLC, will be liquidated. Inquiries Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends GmbH) Investor Relations T: +43 699 1172 68 14 huber@mhfriends.at




