EQS-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Supervisory Board approves the Management Boards decision to terminate business activities in Oman

29.09.2022 16:45:50

29-Sep-2022 / 16:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Petro Welt Technologies AG Supervisory Board approves the Management Boards decision to terminate business activities in Oman

 

Vienna, September 29, 2022

The Supervisory Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG approved the decision of the Management Board to terminate the business activities of the Company under the current joint venture in Oman. The company held by Petro Welt Technologies AG for the purpose of providing its services under the joint venture in Oman, PEWETE EVO SERVICES LLC, will be liquidated.

 

 

Inquiries

Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends GmbH)

Investor Relations

T: +43 699 1172 68 14

huber@mhfriends.at

Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1453531

 
