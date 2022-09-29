|
29.09.2022 16:45:50
EQS-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Supervisory Board approves the Management Boards decision to terminate business activities in Oman
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Strategic Company Decision
AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Petro Welt Technologies AG Supervisory Board approves the Management Boards decision to terminate business activities in Oman
Vienna, September 29, 2022
The Supervisory Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG approved the decision of the Management Board to terminate the business activities of the Company under the current joint venture in Oman. The company held by Petro Welt Technologies AG for the purpose of providing its services under the joint venture in Oman, PEWETE EVO SERVICES LLC, will be liquidated.
Inquiries
Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends GmbH)
Investor Relations
T: +43 699 1172 68 14
huber@mhfriends.at
29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Petro Welt Technologies AG
|Kärntner Ring 11-13
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 535 23 20-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 535 23 20-20
|E-mail:
|ir@pewete.com
|Internet:
|www.pewete.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A00Y78
|WKN:
|A0JKWU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1453531
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1453531 29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
