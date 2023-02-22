EQS-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal and 2023 Expected Capital Expenditures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Miscellaneous

Asslar, February 22, 2023. The Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (Pfeiffer Vacuum) today decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, reflecting a total payout of about EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 4.08 dividend; total payout of EUR 40.3 million). The decision to decrease the proposed dividend compared to the previous year was made against the background of increased capital expenditures in fiscal year 2022 and 2023 to position Pfeiffer Vacuum for market share gains and long-term sustainable growth.

Capital expenditures during the fiscal year 2022 amounted to EUR 80.8 million (fiscal year 2021: EUR 41.6 million) and included investments in machinery, expansion of facilities and the construction of buildings in order to increase production capacity in the short- and medium-term. Also, investments in the modernization and standardization of IT systems were made.

For the fiscal year 2023, additional capital expenditures of about EUR 100 million are expected. The main focus of these investments will be the expansion of production, logistic and service buildings and productivity improvements. These long-term investments also include sustainability goals, such as measures to reduce CO 2 emissions. In addition, the implementation and modernization of IT systems will continue in 2023.







