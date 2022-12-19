|
EQS-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Raises Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
Ad-hoc Release
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Raises Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022
Asslar, December 19, 2022. The Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (Pfeiffer Vacuum) announces that it expects consolidated sales for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022 to be around EUR 900 million. Previously expected sales levels announced on October 17, 2022 were EUR 860 to 880 million for the fiscal year 2022 (fiscal year 2021: sales of EUR 771.4 million). EBIT margin expectations remain unchanged to previously provided outlook at around 14 percent for the full year 2022 (fiscal year 2021: EBIT margin of 12.1 percent). The stabilization in the supply chains and very strong delivery performance by Pfeiffer Vacuum were drivers of the sales performance improvement.
Contact:
Heide Erickson
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Strasse 43
35614 Asslar
T +49 6441 802-1360
M +49 162 2022573
F +49 6441 802-1365
heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com
19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
