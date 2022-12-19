EQS-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Raises Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022

Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 19:09:13

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Raises Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022

19-Dec-2022 / 19:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Ad-hoc Release

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Raises Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022

 Asslar, December 19, 2022. The Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (Pfeiffer Vacuum) announces that it expects consolidated sales for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022 to be around EUR 900 million. Previously expected sales levels announced on October 17, 2022 were EUR 860 to 880 million for the fiscal year 2022 (fiscal year 2021: sales of EUR 771.4 million). EBIT margin expectations remain unchanged to previously provided outlook at around 14 percent for the full year 2022 (fiscal year 2021: EBIT margin of 12.1 percent). The stabilization in the supply chains and very strong delivery performance by Pfeiffer Vacuum were drivers of the sales performance improvement.

 

 

Contact:
Heide Erickson
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Strasse 43
35614 Asslar
T +49 6441 802-1360
M +49 162 2022573
F +49 6441 802-1365
heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1516933

 
