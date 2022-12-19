EQS-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Raises Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Raises Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022



19-Dec-2022 / 19:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc Release Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Raises Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022 Asslar, December 19, 2022. The Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (Pfeiffer Vacuum) announces that it expects consolidated sales for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022 to be around EUR 900 million. Previously expected sales levels announced on October 17, 2022 were EUR 860 to 880 million for the fiscal year 2022 (fiscal year 2021: sales of EUR 771.4 million). EBIT margin expectations remain unchanged to previously provided outlook at around 14 percent for the full year 2022 (fiscal year 2021: EBIT margin of 12.1 percent). The stabilization in the supply chains and very strong delivery performance by Pfeiffer Vacuum were drivers of the sales performance improvement. Contact:

Heide Erickson

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Berliner Strasse 43

35614 Asslar

T +49 6441 802-1360

M +49 162 2022573

F +49 6441 802-1365

heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

Contact:Heide EricksonPfeiffer Vacuum Technology AGBerliner Strasse 4335614 AsslarT +49 6441 802-1360M +49 162 2022573F +49 6441 802-1365heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.dewww.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

