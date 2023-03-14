EQS-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE releases forecast for full year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast

PharmaSGP Holding SE releases forecast for full year 2023

Gräfelfing, March 14, 2023 The Management Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5) has agreed on the forecast for consolidated revenue and adjusted consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) of the PharmaSGP Group for the financial year 2023 based on an evaluation that was completed today of current data on the previous and expected business development in the current financial year. In view of the continued positive business development as well as the positive outlook, the Management Board expects consolidated revenues in the range of 91 million to 96 million for the financial year 2023 (previous year, based on preliminary figures: 85.8 million). In addition, the Management Board forecasts adjusted EBITDA of between 30 million and 34 million (previous year, based on preliminary figures: 28.2 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.0% to 35.4% (previous year, based on preliminary figures: 32.9%).

The preliminary figures for the full financial year 2022 will be published as planned on March 15, 2023.

Note: The key figure "adjusted EBITDA" is not a key figure according to IFRS. Information on the adjustments used to derive adjusted EBITDA is available in the PharmaSGP Holding SE Annual Report 2021 on p. 40 (available at https://ir.pharmasgp.com).

