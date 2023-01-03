EQS-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE resolves on buyback program for own shares of up to 1.5 million Euro

EQS-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Gräfelfing, Germany, January 3, 2023 - The Management Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN DE000A2P4LJ5, PharmaSGP) has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, utilizing the authorization of the General Meeting of May 28, 2020, to buy-back up to a maximum of 60,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 0.5% of the share capital of the Company) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to 1.5 million Euro. PharmaSGP intends to use the repurchased shares in accordance with the authorization of the General Meeting of May 28, 2020 for all legally permissible purposes, for example, for employee participation programs. The buyback program will start on January 4, 2023 and terminate at the end of July 3, 2023 at the latest.

The shares will be acquired by a credit institution exclusively via the stock exchange in accordance with the legal requirements for share buybacks up to a contractually agreed maximum price and a maximum monthly volume.

Contact:

PharmaSGP Holding SE

Claudius Krause (Cometis AG)

Lochhamer Schlag 1

82166 Gräfelfing

Tel.: +49 (611) 205855-28

Email: ir@pharmasgp.com

