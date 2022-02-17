|
EQS-Adhoc: Phoenix Mecano posts double-digit growth and doubles its operating result
The focus on megatrends and growth areas such as digitalisation and automation is paying off. All divisions recorded double-digit sales growth in financial year 2021 and the Group saw a disproportionate increase in profitability.
Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 17 February 2022. Based on provisional and unaudited results, the Phoenix Mecano Group increased its consolidated gross sales by 18.8% year-on-year from EUR 687.4 million to EUR 817.0 million. In organic, local-currency terms, sales rose by 17.7%.
Operating result and result for the period under review
The unaudited operating cash flow (EBITDA) increased by 37% to around EUR 66 million, up from EUR 48.2 million the previous year.
Development of the Group's divisions
The Dewert Okin Technology Group division grew its sales by 22.7% to EUR 392.8 million. Pandemic-accelerated home working and cocooning trends supported structural growth in end markets for comfort furniture. On the other hand, huge hikes in the cost of steel, copper, aluminium, electronic components and freight capacity impacted the division's profitability. There were also COVID-related transport bottlenecks. The immediate introduction of cost-cutting programmes was unable to fully offset the increases in material costs, and there was a time lag before the higher purchase prices could be passed on to customers. In spite of this, the division made further investments in additional capacity and its digitalisation initiatives in this growth business. In this challenging environment, DewertOkin managed to gain additional market share and consolidate its leadership position. Boosting profitability will be a key focus in 2022.
Outlook
At the start of 2022, Western industrial markets are buoyant and the signs point to continued growth. Having begun the new year with full order books, the Phoenix Mecano Group is focusing on maintaining its ability to deliver to customers. This was key to its success last year.
About Phoenix Mecano
