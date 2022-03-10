EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the financial year 2021

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Dividend

PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the financial year 2021



10-March-2022 / 18:56 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Wels, 10 March 2022

PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the financial year 2021

- Dividend doubled to EUR 1

Wels - Due to the achieved record result in the financial year 2021, the Management Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1,-- per dividend-bearing share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, which corresponds to a doubling compared to the previous year.

The proposal for the resolution will be published separately and in due time before the Annual General Meeting of PIERER Mobility AG, which will be held on 29 April 2022.

The Annual Financial Report of PIERER Mobility AG for the financial year 2021 will be published on 29 March 2022 and will be available at https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports.



