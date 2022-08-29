|
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Wels, 29 August 2022
PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year
Increase of the guidance for the 2022 financial year
The Management Board announces that it is increasing the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year published in the first quarter of 2022. The revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year is increased to a growth of 10 to 15 percent compared to the previous year (previously forecasted revenue growth for the 2022 financial year: 6 to 10 percent).
Based on the good performance in the first half of the year, the Management Board expects the strong business development to continue in the second half of 2022. This expectation is supported, among other things, by a slight easing of the supply chain situation in the second half of 2022.
The forecasts for the EBIT margin of 8 to 10 percent and an EBITDA margin between 15 and 17 percent are confirmed.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Melinda Busáné Bellér
Tel: +43 1 533 1 433 - 70
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PMAG; Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY; Reuters: PMAG.S
29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1430485
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1430485 29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
