EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year

Wels, 29 August 2022

PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year

Strong performance in the first half of 2022 and slight easing of the supply chain situation lead to an increase of the revenue forecast

Increase of the guidance for the 2022 financial year

The Management Board announces that it is increasing the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year published in the first quarter of 2022. The revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year is increased to a growth of 10 to 15 percent compared to the previous year (previously forecasted revenue growth for the 2022 financial year: 6 to 10 percent).

Based on the good performance in the first half of the year, the Management Board expects the strong business development to continue in the second half of 2022. This expectation is supported, among other things, by a slight easing of the supply chain situation in the second half of 2022.

The forecasts for the EBIT margin of 8 to 10 percent and an EBITDA margin between 15 and 17 percent are confirmed.

