Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 17:45:28

EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year

29-Aug-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

 

Wels, 29 August 2022

 

PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year

 

  • Strong performance in the first half of 2022 and slight easing of the supply chain situation lead to an increase of the revenue forecast

 

Increase of the guidance for the 2022 financial year

The Management Board announces that it is increasing the revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year published in the first quarter of 2022. The revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year is increased to a growth of 10 to 15 percent compared to the previous year (previously forecasted revenue growth for the 2022 financial year: 6 to 10 percent).

Based on the good performance in the first half of the year, the Management Board expects the strong business development to continue in the second half of 2022. This expectation is supported, among other things, by a slight easing of the supply chain situation in the second half of 2022.

The forecasts for the EBIT margin of 8 to 10 percent and an EBITDA margin between 15 and 17 percent are confirmed.

 

 

Contact:

Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel: +43 1 533 1 433 - 70

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: www.pierermobility.com

 

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PMAG; Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY; Reuters: PMAG.S

 

29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1430485

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1430485  29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430485&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Nachrichten