EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Strengthening of the Executive Board to accommodate further growth opportunities

PIERER Mobility AG: Strengthening of the Executive Board to accommodate further growth opportunities

Wels, March 21, 2023

 

PIERER Mobility AG: Strengthening of the Executive Board to accommodate further growth opportunities

 

  • Executive Board mandates extended ahead of schedule
  • Change in the CFO position and in the Supervisory Board

 

On today's March 21, 2023, the Supervisory Board met to define the future strategic direction of the Company.

 

Expansion of the Executive Board

The Supervisory Board intends to increase the number of members of the Executive Board of the Company in the future and to appoint several current members of the Executive Board of KTM AG also at the level of PIERER Mobility AG. This will require an increase in the maximum number of Executive Board members stipulated in the Articles of Association. The Supervisory Board will propose a resolution to this effect to the 26th Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2023.

 

Subject to the adoption of this amendment to the Articles of Association by the Annual General Meeting, Alex Pierer, Florian Kecht, Florian Burguet and Rudolf Wiesbeck shall be appointed as new members of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG.

 

Extension of existing Executive Board mandates

In line with the long-term strategic orientation of the Company, the Supervisory Board has prematurely extended the Executive Board mandate of CEO Stefan Pierer, which was supposed to end on December 31, 2023, until the end of 2025 and the mandates of Viktor Sigl and Hubert Trunkenpolz until the end of 2027.

 

Changes in the CFO position and in the Supervisory Board

Friedrich Roithner, CFO of the Company, has announced his intention to resign from the Executive Board with effect from the end of the 26th Annual General Meeting. He is to be succeeded as CFO by Viktor Sigl, who is already a member of the company's Executive Board. Friedrich Roithner will stand for election to the Supervisory Board at the 26th Annual General Meeting.

 

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss valor number: 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PMAG; Bloomberg: PMAG SE; Reuters: PMAG.S

